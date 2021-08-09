CME Group Inc. [CME] Revenue clocked in at $4.61 billion, up 15.27% YTD: What’s Next?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $1.59. The company report on August 5, 2021 that CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend.

CME Group Inc., the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable September 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

A sum of 1629261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. CME Group Inc. shares reached a high of $210.83 and dropped to a low of $208.68 until finishing in the latest session at $209.84.

The one-year CME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.92. The average equity rating for CME stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $213.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

CME Stock Performance Analysis:

CME Group Inc. [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.05, while it was recorded at 209.37 for the last single week of trading, and 196.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CME Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.49. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.11.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.47. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $481,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 6.27%.

CME Group Inc. [CME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,385 million, or 88.30% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33,755,011, which is approximately -0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,607,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.42 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.18 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly -2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 18,262,447 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 14,695,416 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 278,637,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,595,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,639,840 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,705 shares during the same period.