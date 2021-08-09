Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain 5.99% so far this year. What now?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a low on 08/06/21, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.49. The company report on August 4, 2021 that CP completes 2020-2021 Canadian crop-year; sets fourth consecutive record for shipping Canadian grain and grain products.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced it hauled more Canadian grain and grain products in the 2020–2021 crop production year than any other crop year during CP’s 140-year history. Working in close collaboration with customers and other participants in the Canadian grain supply chain, CP moved 30.62 million metric tonnes (MMT) this crop year, exceeding last year’s record of 29.52 MMT by 1.10 MMT, or 3.7 percent. This is the fourth consecutive year that CP has broken its annual movement record. Including grain moved in containers, CP moved a total of 31.21 MMT, up 3.4 percent from last crop year.

“CP’s team of exceptional railroaders, dedicated to providing our customers with service excellence, and the strong execution by our customers and terminal operators, has enabled the supply chain to move more grain than ever before,” said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Grain and Fertilizers. “The challenge created by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 17 months has underpinned the value of strong communication and supply chain collaboration. Despite a sharp reduction in demand this spring, CP and our customers have again broken our movement record, and we celebrate that achievement across the supply chain.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1926047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $61.42 billion, with 666.70 million shares outstanding and 610.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 1926047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $86.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $390 to $440, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.23, while it was recorded at 73.74 for the last single week of trading, and 72.38 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.70.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.75. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] managed to generate an average of $205,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 8.67%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $35,170 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 39,985,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.69 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 48.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 40,159,379 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 24,656,283 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 413,750,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,566,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,768,255 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,009,790 shares during the same period.