C3.ai Inc. [AI] moved down -1.17: Why It’s Important

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] loss -1.17% or -0.58 points to close at $48.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2032143 shares. The company report on July 12, 2021 that IDC MarketScape Names C3 AI a Leader of Solutions for Industrial Platforms and Applications in Energy.

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it has been identified as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms and Applications in Energy 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47956121, June 2021). The IDC MarketScape positioned C3 AI in the Leaders Category for its cohesive platform for data, strong industry expertise, and enterprise AI capabilities.

C3 AI is the leader in enterprise AI, with offerings that include the C3 AI® Suite, a powerful end-to-end enterprise AI platform that companies and organizations can utilize for any enterprise value chain in any industry; C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights; and an extensive and growing portfolio of pre-built enterprise AI applications. C3 AI’s solutions integrate with existing data storage, tool, and infrastructure investments while operating in a private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With customer needs at the forefront, C3 AI streamlines and expedites the integration and deployment process for a broad range of companies seeking new enterprise AI-driven solutions.

It opened the trading session at $49.39, the shares rose to $49.8799 and dropped to $48.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded -66.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, AI reached to a volume of 2032143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 49.45 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,176 million, or 41.10% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 13,595,656, which is approximately -16.111% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.4 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $226.14 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 4.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 11,229,302 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,910,236 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,432,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,571,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,712,017 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,737 shares during the same period.