Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Revenue clocked in at $522.60 million, up 15.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $14.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Second Quarter 2021.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) announced results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. represents 224.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.32 billion with the latest information. APLE stock price has been found in the range of $14.51 to $15.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 1932885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 71.47.

Trading performance analysis for APLE stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.78.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now -2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.59. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of -$2,624,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

There are presently around $2,552 million, or 78.40% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,717,361, which is approximately 2.375% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,036,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.58 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $142.39 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly -9.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 26,253,366 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 15,913,163 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 128,618,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,785,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,149,735 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,221 shares during the same period.