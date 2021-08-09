Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Stock trading around $24.56 per share: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.70%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 19, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ACI stock rose by 60.84%. The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.25. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.80 billion, with 465.10 million shares outstanding and 237.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 1975890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $21.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.70. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.41 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.41, while it was recorded at 23.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -10.57%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,374 million, or 58.90% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 151,818,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in ACI stocks shares; and LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $1.37 billion in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -4.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 33,110,107 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 20,236,973 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 369,034,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,382,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,567,380 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,999,414 shares during the same period.