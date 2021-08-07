Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain 5.25% so far this year. What now?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.85%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Union Pacific Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on the company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record August 31, 2021.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock rose by 23.49%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.03. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.98 billion, with 658.50 million shares outstanding and 650.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 2048786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $243.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $269, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.52, while it was recorded at 218.62 for the last single week of trading, and 212.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 14.25%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,576 million, or 81.80% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,077,653, which is approximately -1.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,797,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.26 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.13 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,100 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 21,860,509 shares. Additionally, 837 investors decreased positions by around 26,205,103 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 474,728,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,794,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,237,735 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,576,654 shares during the same period.