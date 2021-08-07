SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain 62.39% so far this year. What now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] closed the trading session at $51.30 on 08/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.71, while the highest price level was $51.78. The company report on August 5, 2021 that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2021 Results.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2021.[1].

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.39 percent and weekly performance of 9.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 893.99K shares, SEAS reached to a volume of 3192970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $61.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $34 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $34, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on SEAS stock. On October 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SEAS shares from 13 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93.

SEAS stock trade performance evaluation

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 47.10 for the last single week of trading, and 41.63 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.79. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.33.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now -11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -594.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.83. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of -$135,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 31.46%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,138 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 6,990,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.6 million in SEAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $241.8 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 2.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 8,550,471 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,855,343 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 62,258,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,664,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,327,017 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,194 shares during the same period.