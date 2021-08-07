Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] Revenue clocked in at $355.14 million, down -49.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] surged by $1.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.20 during the day while it closed the day at $10.94. The company report on August 3, 2021 that EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Winners.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is pleased to announce that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) (“RSI”) were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The Heartland Award winners were unveiled during the program’s virtual awards gala on Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock has also gained 11.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RSI stock has declined by -13.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.92% and lost -49.47% year-on date.

The market cap for RSI stock reached $2.38 billion, with 59.16 million shares outstanding and 53.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 2335643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.43 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

There are presently around $415 million, or 66.00% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,349,001, which is approximately 0.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,331,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.45 million in RSI stocks shares; and EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $33.8 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly 47.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 15,616,170 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,257,739 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,076,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,950,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,728,726 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,936,199 shares during the same period.