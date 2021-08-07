Market Analysts see Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] surged by $2.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.37 during the day while it closed the day at $65.65. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced that it will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences on August 11th and 12th, 2021:.

The Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11th. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a fireside chat presentation scheduled to begin at 5:15am PT/8:15am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine’s website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock has also gained 2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APPS stock has inclined by 7.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.95% and gained 16.07% year-on date.

The market cap for APPS stock reached $6.26 billion, with 93.32 million shares outstanding and 89.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 2026927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $107.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 116.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APPS stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.63, while it was recorded at 63.78 for the last single week of trading, and 63.49 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,530 million, or 64.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,161,316, which is approximately -4.732% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,892,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.13 million in APPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $427.46 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 7,971,226 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 5,614,087 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 40,191,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,776,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,594,456 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,554 shares during the same period.