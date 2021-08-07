For 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] gained 17.73% on the last trading session, reaching $3.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that 22nd Century Group to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on August 16, 2021.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced that its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective as of the market open on August 16, 2021. The shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “XXII.”.

“While remaining dedicated to our primary mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, uplisting to the Nasdaq also aligns 22nd Century with other high-achieving, innovative, and growth-oriented global science and technology companies,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “We believe that joining the Nasdaq will enhance our visibility to a wide audience of institutional investors and increase our exposure to hemp/cannabis investors at this important time of industry progression toward mass production.”.

22nd Century Group Inc. represents 144.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $588.30 million with the latest information. XXII stock price has been found in the range of $3.06 to $3.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 3233455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Cowen have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $3.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2017, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on XXII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for XXII stock

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 372.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $131 million, or 29.10% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,304,013, which is approximately 98.935% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,169,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.72 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.35 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 13,112,615 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,217,035 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 21,782,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,112,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,972,230 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 244,281 shares during the same period.