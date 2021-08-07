ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Stock trading around $19.25 per share: What’s Next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] slipped around -1.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.25 at the close of the session, down -8.55%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through September 12, 2021.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -63.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACAD Stock saw the intraday high of $20.64 and lowest of $19.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.46, which means current price is +0.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 3273310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $27.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $43 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $25, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on ACAD stock. On April 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 40 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

How has ACAD stock performed recently?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.64. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.71 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.81, while it was recorded at 20.91 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.92 and a Gross Margin at +97.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.74.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$468,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $2,806 million, or 94.40% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,910,704, which is approximately 0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,187,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.86 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.08 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 13,585,829 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 16,092,929 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 116,105,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,784,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,113,765 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,707,534 shares during the same period.