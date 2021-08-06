Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] moved down -2.48: Why It’s Important

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] closed the trading session at $4.33 on 08/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.3199, while the highest price level was $4.5399. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat during the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Canaccord Genuity conference coordinator. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investors section of the Zynerba website at www.zynerba.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event for 60 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.21 percent and weekly performance of -7.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ZYNE reached to a volume of 3148684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

ZYNE stock trade performance evaluation

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 29.80% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,987,786, which is approximately 9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,102,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $4.17 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 33.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 2,096,890 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,117,561 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,802,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,016,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,668 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 304,909 shares during the same period.