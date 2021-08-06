Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $206

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.14%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports Revenue of $1.9 Billion, Growing 26%, and Net Income of $512 Million, or $1.07 per Diluted Share, Increasing 36% and 35%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Second Quarter 2021.

Reports Adjusted Net Income of $566 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.19, for Second Quarter 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock rose by 29.24%. The one-year Zoetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.39. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.45 billion, with 475.50 million shares outstanding and 473.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 2145715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $191.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.73 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.54, while it was recorded at 203.51 for the last single week of trading, and 169.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.99 and a Gross Margin at +66.79. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.39. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $144,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 12.69%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,931 million, or 93.30% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,468,145, which is approximately -3.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,065,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.56 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly -2.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 22,496,354 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 23,490,320 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 385,385,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,371,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,816 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,112 shares during the same period.