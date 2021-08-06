Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.5375 during the day while it closed the day at $2.48. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Gvoke® prescription volume up 32% versus prior quarter.

Gvoke unit sales to wholesalers and other direct customers up 36% versus prior quarter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -21.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XERS stock has declined by -26.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.21% and lost -49.59% year-on date.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $169.95 million, with 61.24 million shares outstanding and 55.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 7170508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.77. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -35.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.16 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 56.30% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 6,553,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,764,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.34 million in XERS stocks shares; and SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., currently with $8.48 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -18.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 10,418,786 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,189,336 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,251,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,859,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,510,250 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 802,604 shares during the same period.