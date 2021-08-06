William Blair slashes price target on Nevro Corp. [NVRO] – find out why.

Nevro Corp. [NYSE: NVRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.55%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Nevro Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Third Quarter of 2021 Guidance.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided third quarter of 2021 guidance.

Second Quarter Updates, Recent Highlights and Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, NVRO stock dropped by -16.18%. The one-year Nevro Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.15. The average equity rating for NVRO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.99 billion, with 34.63 million shares outstanding and 33.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.50K shares, NVRO stock reached a trading volume of 5294879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nevro Corp. [NVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVRO shares is $198.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nevro Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Nevro Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $125, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NVRO stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVRO shares from 198 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nevro Corp. is set at 7.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.62.

NVRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.55. With this latest performance, NVRO shares dropped by -24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.32 for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.58, while it was recorded at 144.85 for the last single week of trading, and 160.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nevro Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nevro Corp. [NVRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.36 and a Gross Margin at +69.02. Nevro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVRO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.24. Additionally, NVRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] managed to generate an average of -$98,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Nevro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

NVRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nevro Corp. go to 25.00%.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVRO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,694,704, which is approximately 16.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,847,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.76 million in NVRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $380.12 million in NVRO stock with ownership of nearly 6.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nevro Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Nevro Corp. [NYSE:NVRO] by around 4,307,910 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 2,856,880 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 30,788,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,953,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVRO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,224 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 504,912 shares during the same period.