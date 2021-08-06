why Wayfair Inc. [W] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $350.00

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] surged by $25.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $285.00 during the day while it closed the day at $276.16. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Q2 Net Revenue of $3.9 billion.

31.1 million Active Customers, up 20% Year over Year.

Wayfair Inc. stock has also gained 5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, W stock has declined by -3.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.16% and gained 22.30% year-on date.

The market cap for W stock reached $31.23 billion, with 102.84 million shares outstanding and 71.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, W reached a trading volume of 4524735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $350.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 315 to 370.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 13.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 300.16, while it was recorded at 252.09 for the last single week of trading, and 289.36 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.05. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for W is now 18.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of $11,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.76.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc. [W] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 21.60%.