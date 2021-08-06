why Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.71

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] traded at a high on 08/05/21, posting a 4.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.56. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Go big and leave home with the “Official Airline of Rescheduled Events”.

Alaska’s massive fare sale gives you a second chance to celebrate missed milestones, with one-way fares starting at $39.

Missed honeymoon? Milestone birthday? Baby shower? Yeah, us too. Starting, Alaska Airlines is kicking off its biggest fare sale of the year, along with a month-long celebration to make up for lost moments as part of its pledge to be the “Official Airline of Rescheduled Events.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2220265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for ALK stock reached $7.86 billion, with 124.30 million shares outstanding and 123.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 2220265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.00.

How has ALK stock performed recently?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.47, while it was recorded at 56.95 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.42 and a Gross Margin at -33.17. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now -21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.11. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of -$60,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

There are presently around $5,580 million, or 74.60% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,902,828, which is approximately 2.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,105,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.56 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $442.19 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -16.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,039,276 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 12,437,593 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 73,468,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,945,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,847,233 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,560,447 shares during the same period.