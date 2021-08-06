Wall Street Analyst Initiated Okta Inc. [OKTA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Okta Welcomes Sagnik Nandy as President of Technology and CTO.

Former Google Executive to Lead and Scale Oktaâ€™s Global Technology Organization.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, welcomes Sagnik Nandy as President of Technology and CTO. Nandy will join Oktaâ€™s executive management team and report directly to Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder. As President and CTO, Nandy will lead Oktaâ€™s engineering and business technology functions and be responsible for the strategic planning of product development activities.

Over the last 12 months, OKTA stock rose by 12.85%. The one-year Okta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.50 billion, with 131.78 million shares outstanding and 123.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, OKTA stock reached a trading volume of 2090276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $276.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 7.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 244.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.05% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.37, while it was recorded at 247.12 for the last single week of trading, and 244.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.44 and a Gross Margin at +69.20. Okta Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.88.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.70. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$94,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Okta Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

OKTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to -0.02%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,111 million, or 84.30% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,071,836, which is approximately 0.273% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,476,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 8.274% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 14,961,871 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 9,490,048 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 79,045,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,496,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,400 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,671 shares during the same period.