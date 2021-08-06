The9 Limited [NCTY] Stock trading around $12.61 per share: What’s Next?

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.91%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, signed Term Sheet on establishment of joint venture.

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan enterprise KazDigital Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “KazDigital”) have signed a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) regarding the establishment of a joint venture company in Kazakhstan to build a cryptocurrency mining site with a capacity of 100MW. It will be used to deploy The9’s mining machines and potentially other third-parties’ mining machines.

According to the Term Sheet, both parties will invest their own assets to establish the joint venture. KazDigital will invest assets related to construction and infrastructure of the mining site into the joint venture, and The9 will invest cash or mining machines in the joint venture. The assets invested by both parties will be evaluated by a third-party impartial institution in order to confirm their fair value and ensure that both parties invest equivalent assets.

Over the last 12 months, NCTY stock rose by 63.34%. The one-year The9 Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -260.29. The average equity rating for NCTY stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $150.94 million, with 11.97 million shares outstanding and 8.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, NCTY stock reached a trading volume of 3132734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The9 Limited [NCTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCTY shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCTY stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The9 Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for The9 Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on NCTY stock. On January 27, 2009, analysts increased their price target for NCTY shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The9 Limited is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 241.32.

NCTY Stock Performance Analysis:

The9 Limited [NCTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, NCTY shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for The9 Limited [NCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The9 Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The9 Limited [NCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -17909.40 and a Gross Margin at -30.16. The9 Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63421.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The9 Limited [NCTY] managed to generate an average of $1,222,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.The9 Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

The9 Limited [NCTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 7.00% of NCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCTY stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 223,913, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 131,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in NCTY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.28 million in NCTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The9 Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in The9 Limited [NASDAQ:NCTY] by around 762,165 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 91,735 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 72,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCTY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 760,393 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 91,735 shares during the same period.