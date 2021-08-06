Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $156.78 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.77%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022.

GAAP net revenue was $813 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share increased to $1.30.

Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock dropped by -10.93%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.55. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.91 billion, with 115.10 million shares outstanding and 103.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 2628511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $222.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $185 to $231. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $185, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TTWO stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 205 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.87, while it was recorded at 164.40 for the last single week of trading, and 180.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.69%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,167 million, or 90.40% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,419,208, which is approximately -0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,587,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $884.24 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 41.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 8,715,847 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 12,298,086 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 82,106,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,120,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,863 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,449,543 shares during the same period.