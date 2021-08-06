Seaport Global Securities lifts UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] plunged by -$10.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $422.25 during the day while it closed the day at $411.19. The company report on August 4, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare and Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care Focus on Health Equity in Maternal Health Outcomes.

Initiative will address racial disparities by providing maternal hypertension and hemorrhage simulation training in 49 hospitals, and testing remote patient monitoring for expectant mothers through Regional One Health.

UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care (TIPQC) announced a maternal health initiative aimed at improving maternal and infant health outcomes and equity throughout the state. With $280,000 in funding from UnitedHealthcare, the initiative will focus on maternal hypertension and hemorrhage simulation training for hospitals in Tennessee and support remote monitoring capabilities for perinatal patients.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock has also loss -0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNH stock has declined by -0.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.86% and gained 17.26% year-on date.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $387.91 billion, with 945.00 million shares outstanding and 938.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3594282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $446.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $450 to $522. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 6.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.96.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 407.92, while it was recorded at 416.48 for the last single week of trading, and 369.33 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.37. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339,425 million, or 89.60% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,658,234, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,482,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.98 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.63 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,293 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 22,529,519 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 26,129,075 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 776,811,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,469,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,698 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 967,655 shares during the same period.