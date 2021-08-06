Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] moved up 16.36: Why It’s Important

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] surged by $11.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $79.80 during the day while it closed the day at $78.54. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments.

Sarepta announces successful completion of end-of-phase-2 meeting for SRP-9001 micro-dystrophin with FDA’s Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) and plans to initiate pivotal trial, SRP-9001-301 (Study 301 or EMBARK), in September of 2021.

Net product sales for the second quarter of 2021 reached $141.8 million, a 27% increase over the same quarter of prior year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 13.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRPT stock has inclined by 5.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.96% and lost -53.93% year-on date.

The market cap for SRPT stock reached $6.37 billion, with 79.45 million shares outstanding and 75.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 2496078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SRPT stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SRPT shares from 215 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.41.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.68, while it was recorded at 70.29 for the last single week of trading, and 98.93 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.44 and a Gross Margin at +83.28. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.60.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -33.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.59. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$639,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,009 million, or 82.90% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,026,903, which is approximately 3.75% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,366,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.53 million in SRPT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $484.74 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 59.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 10,840,119 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 18,112,653 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 34,825,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,777,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,439 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,169,455 shares during the same period.