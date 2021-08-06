Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Revenue clocked in at $601.60 million, down -0.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.59% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.39%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced that Harold Andrews, Sabra’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, has decided to retire effective December 31, 2021 and Michael Costa, Sabra’s Executive Vice President – Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, is expected to be elevated to the role of Sabra’s Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Andrews is expected to remain in a consulting role with Sabra pursuant to a two-year consulting arrangement that Sabra expects to enter into with Mr. Andrews at the time of his retirement. Sabra will also begin searching for a replacement for Mr. Costa’s current position with the goal of filling that role by year end.

Commenting on the CFO transition, Sabra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Matros said, “Sabra is the third adventure Harold and I have had together. When I contemplated the idea of doing the spin twelve years ago, Harold had retired after we had sold our prior company. I talked him out of retirement, but he said would only give me two years or so to help get the company going in the right direction. Two years turned to eleven and here we are with Harold finally making good on his retirement pledge. I’ve been blessed to have had the honor of working side by side with Harold all these years and I know Talya, Mike and the rest of the Sabra team and Board feel the same. We are a better company because of Harold. He will be consulting with us for two years following his departure as CFO and we will make good use of that continuing opportunity. We are more than fortunate that Mike Costa will be ascending to the CFO position after being promoted to Chief Accounting Officer this past January. Mike has been on the Sabra team since the beginning and Talya and I are excited to be working with Mike in his enhanced role. Mike has stepped up for us in every possible way over the years and we expect a smooth transition. Importantly, there will be no disruption to the culture at Sabra which more than anything ultimately defines who we are.”.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock rose by 18.09%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.23. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.75 billion, with 215.93 million shares outstanding and 213.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 3289534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBRA shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.05.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +38.13. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,920,974 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.10%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,375 million, or 90.90% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,864,483, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,442,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.65 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $216.36 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 26.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 23,235,102 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 18,047,300 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 153,830,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,112,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,173,095 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 541,348 shares during the same period.