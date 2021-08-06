Robert W. Baird slashes price target on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] – find out why.

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] gained 15.75% on the last trading session, reaching $25.13 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AHCO; AHCOW.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (“DFB,” “AdaptHealth,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03382, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities during the Class Period, you have until September 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AdaptHealth Corp. represents 111.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.22 billion with the latest information. AHCO stock price has been found in the range of $23.745 to $26.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 2537909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AHCO stock

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.45. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.90, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 31.01 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 12.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.64. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$34,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 42.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $1,729 million, or 65.20% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,318,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.9 million in AHCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $126.19 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 154.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 24,619,881 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,419,743 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,776,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,816,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,307,483 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,977,143 shares during the same period.