Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is 11.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.89%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Rigel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Net product sales of $17.1 million and total revenues of $26.3 million.

– Rigel’s Phase 3 trial in patients with wAIHA has enrolled 80 patients.

Over the last 12 months, RIGL stock rose by 54.37%. The average equity rating for RIGL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $676.86 million, with 169.80 million shares outstanding and 169.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, RIGL stock reached a trading volume of 2578949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

RIGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, RIGL shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.67 and a Gross Margin at +99.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.38.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.87. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$176,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $572 million, or 89.00% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,506,203, which is approximately 21.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,603,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.48 million in RIGL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.69 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 33.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 32,215,177 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 22,790,325 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 92,138,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,144,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,320,351 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,425,795 shares during the same period.