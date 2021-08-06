Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Stock trading around $60.68 per share: What’s Next?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.80%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We delivered record quarterly net sales in the second quarter of 2021, highlighted by growth of 60% over the prior year and 41% over the second quarter of 2019, a meaningful acceleration from the 30% growth reported for the first quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2019,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “We also achieved record net income of $32 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, an increase of more than 100% over the 2020 and 2019 second quarters, and generated $33 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2021. Our exceptional second quarter results were driven by record new customer additions and unprecedented numbers of reactivated customers who hadn’t purchased from us in several quarters while social events were on pause.”.

Over the last 12 months, RVLV stock rose by 259.91%. The one-year Revolve Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.56. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.38 billion, with 71.78 million shares outstanding and 35.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, RVLV stock reached a trading volume of 4279879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $59.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $65, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 45.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.59, while it was recorded at 69.22 for the last single week of trading, and 43.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +51.80. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 36.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of $67,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

RVLV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 20.05%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,002 million, or 98.79% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,968,813, which is approximately 7.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,929,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.79 million in RVLV stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $101.8 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 5.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 8,532,654 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,778,717 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,680,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,991,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,819,923 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,091 shares during the same period.