Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] moved down -2.14: Why It’s Important

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.24 during the day while it closed the day at $63.90. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI” or the “Company”) (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) announced that an underwritten registered public offering (the “offering”) of 9,608,744 common shares commenced by HL1 17 LP (the “Selling Shareholder”), an affiliate of 3G Capital Partners Ltd., had priced. These common shares relate to the exchange notice received by Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (“RBI LP”) from the Selling Shareholder, to exchange 9,608,744 Class B exchangeable limited partnership units (the “Exchangeable Units”) of RBI LP. RBI LP intends to satisfy this notice with the delivery of an equal number of common shares of RBI (the “Exchange”).

In connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholder entered into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (the “forward counterparty”) with respect to 9,608,744 common shares. In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward counterparty or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriter an aggregate of 9,608,744 common shares that will be delivered in this offering. The Selling Shareholder is expected to physically settle the forward sale agreement by delivering to the forward counterparty the common shares received upon the Exchange. Upon settlement of the forward sale agreement, Selling Shareholder will receive, in cash, the public offering price of the 9,608,744 common shares, less underwriting discounts and commissions, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement. The settlement of the forward sale agreement and the Exchange is expected to occur on or before August 24, 2021.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock has also loss -1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QSR stock has declined by -7.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.30% and gained 4.57% year-on date.

The market cap for QSR stock reached $28.10 billion, with 307.00 million shares outstanding and 277.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 5209157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $86, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

QSR stock trade performance evaluation

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.04, while it was recorded at 66.15 for the last single week of trading, and 63.09 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +56.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.99. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $125,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.74%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,550 million, or 87.50% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 35,309,862, which is approximately -2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,926,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.32 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 25.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 24,872,847 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 20,257,483 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 198,223,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,353,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,440,412 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,238,672 shares during the same period.