Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $28

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] traded at a high on 08/05/21, posting a 0.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.13. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Rackspace Technology Collaborates with iPromote to Reduce Operational Costs by 30% with Linux on AWS.

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced it has worked with iPromote, a turnkey online advertising solution, to migrate their infrastructure to Linux on AWS reducing the company’s operational costs by 30%.

Founded in 2006 and based in central California, iPromote offers a complete turnkey online advertising solution that encompasses ad creation, bidding, serving, analytics, and reporting for small to medium businesses (SMB). Its aim is to optimize the micro-budget of SMBs with an efficient plan that reaches target audiences using high-traffic channels including MSN, Yahoo, The Weather Channel, CBS News, CNN, Accuweather, and Facebook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2105462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for RXT stock reached $3.65 billion, with 204.60 million shares outstanding and 61.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 2105462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.82. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$34,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 21.75%.

There are presently around $3,189 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 11,867,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.29 million in RXT stocks shares; and SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $84.86 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly -58.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 27,741,741 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 16,369,033 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 142,042,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,152,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,815,265 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,104,081 shares during the same period.