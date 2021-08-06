Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] is -16.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] surged by $1.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.16 during the day while it closed the day at $23.98. The company report on July 21, 2021 that CTI Global Recognized by Ping Identity with Delivery Approved Elite Level Designation.

The Ping Identity Delivery Approved program rewards partners committed to ongoing skill development, execution and customer success of Ping Identity solutions.

CTI Global, an IT services company focused on Digital Transformation and Identity Access Management, announced that it has achieved a Delivery Approved Elite Level designation with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise. With this designation, CTI Global has demonstrated its excellence and proven customer success in building a sustainable Ping Identity consulting practice.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock has also gained 6.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PING stock has declined by -1.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.44% and lost -16.27% year-on date.

The market cap for PING stock reached $2.01 billion, with 81.34 million shares outstanding and 43.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 806.74K shares, PING reached a trading volume of 2857857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $31.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PING stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PING shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 65.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 25.51 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.25 and a Gross Margin at +65.02. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.88.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.60. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$11,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 15.70%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,842 million, or 86.00% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 38,482,335, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,775,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.55 million in PING stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $76.89 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 13.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 7,943,489 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,455,496 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,408,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,807,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,713 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,815,819 shares during the same period.