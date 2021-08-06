Morgan Stanley lifts Itron Inc. [ITRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Itron Inc. [NASDAQ: ITRI] slipped around -25.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.84 at the close of the session, down -26.44%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Itron Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2021 Guidance.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2020):.

Revenue of $489 million, compared with $510 million;.

Itron Inc. stock is now -25.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITRI Stock saw the intraday high of $79.755 and lowest of $67.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.31, which means current price is +7.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 275.94K shares, ITRI reached a trading volume of 3075128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itron Inc. [ITRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRI shares is $111.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Itron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Itron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itron Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITRI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ITRI stock performed recently?

Itron Inc. [ITRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.02. With this latest performance, ITRI shares dropped by -25.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.11 for Itron Inc. [ITRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.18, while it was recorded at 92.67 for the last single week of trading, and 91.48 for the last 200 days.

Itron Inc. [ITRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itron Inc. [ITRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +25.71. Itron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.67.

Return on Total Capital for ITRI is now 4.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.96. Additionally, ITRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] managed to generate an average of -$8,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Itron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itron Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

There are presently around $3,193 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,560,455, which is approximately 22.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,807,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.37 million in ITRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $199.91 million in ITRI stock with ownership of nearly 64.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Itron Inc. [NASDAQ:ITRI] by around 8,646,604 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,150,809 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 31,646,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,444,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,226,143 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 973,113 shares during the same period.