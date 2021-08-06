Market cap of Target Corporation [TGT] reaches 129.62B – now what?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $262.71 during the day while it closed the day at $261.40. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Target Launching Debt-Free Education Assistance Program to More Than 340,000 Frontline Team Members.

– All U.S. part-time and full-time team members will be eligible for debt-free undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no out-of-pocket costs on their first day of work at Target.

– Debt-free offering will include an industry-leading 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities; Target will also pay up to $10,000 annually for master’s programs.

Target Corporation stock has also loss -0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGT stock has inclined by 22.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.61% and gained 48.08% year-on date.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $129.62 billion, with 498.60 million shares outstanding and 490.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 2200088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $250.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $235 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $211, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.90, while it was recorded at 260.48 for the last single week of trading, and 200.66 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 9.91%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103,331 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,847,278, which is approximately -0.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,768,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.56 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -2.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 29,577,693 shares. Additionally, 896 investors decreased positions by around 28,830,280 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 336,889,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,297,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,505,749 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,968,955 shares during the same period.