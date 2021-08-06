Market cap of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] reaches 4.39B – now what?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -2.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.50 at the close of the session, down -6.34%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivered 243 shipsets, compared to 159 in Q2 2020; delivered 35 737 shipsets in Q2 2021 compared to 19 in Q2 2020 and 29 in Q1 2021.

Revenue of $1 billion in Q2 2021, compared to $645 million in Q2 2020 and $901 million in Q1 2021.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is now 3.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $43.24 and lowest of $39.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.63, which means current price is +22.98% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 4431978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 23 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.03. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.92, while it was recorded at 42.90 for the last single week of trading, and 41.25 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,398 million, or 80.40% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,201,917, which is approximately 2.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,466,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.4 million in SPR stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $174.43 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -24.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 17,888,974 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 13,794,610 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 52,218,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,901,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,451,402 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,852,259 shares during the same period.