Market cap of PAE Incorporated [PAE] reaches 774.33M – now what?

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ: PAE] traded at a low on 08/05/21, posting a -1.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.20. The company report on August 5, 2021 that PAE Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Highlights.

Second-quarter revenue of $747.2 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3751625 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PAE Incorporated stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for PAE stock reached $774.33 million, with 92.61 million shares outstanding and 62.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 374.21K shares, PAE reached a trading volume of 3751625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PAE Incorporated [PAE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAE shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PAE Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2020, representing the official price target for PAE Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAE Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PAE stock performed recently?

PAE Incorporated [PAE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, PAE shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for PAE Incorporated [PAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

PAE Incorporated [PAE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PAE Incorporated [PAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. PAE Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for PAE is now 11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,431.52. Additionally, PAE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,360.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] managed to generate an average of $1,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.PAE Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for PAE Incorporated [PAE]

There are presently around $649 million, or 88.90% of PAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAE stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 20,919,578, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., holding 8,133,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.7 million in PAE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.0 million in PAE stock with ownership of nearly 28.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAE Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ:PAE] by around 12,096,496 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 9,180,937 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 57,812,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,089,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,362,237 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402,992 shares during the same period.