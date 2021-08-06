Market cap of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] reaches 19.79B – now what?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] gained 3.08% or 1.22 points to close at $40.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4536388 shares. The company report on August 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE – MGP).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGM Growth Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MGP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by VICI Properties Inc. (“VICI”) (NYSE – VICI) in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM Growth Properties shareholders will receive only 1.366 shares of VICI for each share of MGM Growth Properties common stock owned.

The investigation concerns whether the MGM Growth Properties Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether VICI is paying too little for the Company.

It opened the trading session at $39.48, the shares rose to $41.00 and dropped to $39.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGP points out that the company has recorded 24.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, MGP reached to a volume of 4536388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $38.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGP in the course of the last twelve months was 188.44.

Trading performance analysis for MGP stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, MGP shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 38.53 for the last single week of trading, and 33.48 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.61.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.82. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2,800.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 42.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

There are presently around $5,854 million, or 96.30% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,428,249, which is approximately 18.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 12,178,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.25 million in MGP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $456.89 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly 151.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 31,989,633 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 10,301,665 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 101,091,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,382,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,988,022 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,386,471 shares during the same period.