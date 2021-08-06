Market cap of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] reaches 177.36B – now what?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] closed the trading session at $236.42 on 08/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $234.34, while the highest price level was $236.8099. The company report on July 28, 2021 that McDonald’s Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Global comparable sales were up 40.5% in the second quarter and increased 6.9% on a 2-year basis, reflecting sequential acceleration and continued broad-based business momentum.

– Comparable sales increased across all segments on a 2-year basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.18 percent and weekly performance of -3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, MCD reached to a volume of 2221342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $258.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $265 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $270, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MCD stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 240 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 203.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MCD stock trade performance evaluation

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.25, while it was recorded at 238.20 for the last single week of trading, and 223.09 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.60. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.92. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $23,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 20.87%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119,542 million, or 69.10% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,186,119, which is approximately -1.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,462,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.17 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.51 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -0.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 27,031,278 shares. Additionally, 1,032 investors decreased positions by around 21,834,639 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 456,766,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,632,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,236,745 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,075,621 shares during the same period.