Market cap of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] reaches 3.76B – now what?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KLIC] price surged by 13.59 percent to reach at $7.22. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Kulicke & Soffa to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day – September 23, 2021.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced it will be hosting a virtual Investor & Analyst Day at 8:30am EST on September 23, 2021 to highlight the Company’s growing near and long-term business prospects.

During this event, several senior members of Kulicke & Soffa’s leadership team will provide a detailed overview of existing and new opportunities accessible within the semiconductor, automotive and advanced display markets.

A sum of 3045348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 954.45K shares. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $64.679 and dropped to a low of $58.86 until finishing in the latest session at $60.36.

The one-year KLIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.45. The average equity rating for KLIC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLIC shares is $67.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KLIC shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLIC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

KLIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, KLIC shares gained by 15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 55.21 for the last single week of trading, and 44.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.79 and a Gross Margin at +46.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Total Capital for KLIC is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, KLIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] managed to generate an average of $20,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

KLIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,295 million, or 99.60% of KLIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,717,183, which is approximately 4.779% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,577,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.93 million in KLIC stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $191.0 million in KLIC stock with ownership of nearly 5.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:KLIC] by around 9,345,694 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 8,608,874 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 36,641,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,595,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLIC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,970,730 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,746 shares during the same period.