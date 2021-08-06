Market cap of DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] reaches 3.34B – now what?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $6.98 on 08/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.80, while the highest price level was $7.03. The company report on August 5, 2021 that DigitalBridge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and subsidiaries (collectively, “DigitalBridge,” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported second quarter 2021 total revenues of $237 million, GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(141) million, or $(0.29) per share and Core FFO of $(4.8) million, or $(0.01) per share.

“This past quarter marked an exciting milestone for the Company, with our business transformation from ‘diversified to digital’ nearly complete we unveiled a new name and logo, DigitalBridge, highlighting our team’s deep heritage investing in digital infrastructure and introducing investors to what we believe is the fastest-growing digital infrastructure REIT globally,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “Our new flagship equity fund, DCP II, now has commitments of over $6.6 billion, exceeding its $6.0 billion target and we have already made seven platform investments out of this new fund, positioning DigitalBridge for its next stage of growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 2593389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.28. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,964 million, or 92.40% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.44 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $169.01 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 67,251,262 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 41,171,403 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 316,284,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,707,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,796,676 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,257,121 shares during the same period.