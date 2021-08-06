Market cap of CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] reaches 9.95B – now what?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained 7.13% on the last trading session, reaching $133.49 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG represents 75.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.95 billion with the latest information. CRSP stock price has been found in the range of $125.73 to $133.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 2410411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $163.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CRSP stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRSP shares from 105 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 6.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9040.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 26.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, CRSP shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.17, while it was recorded at 124.58 for the last single week of trading, and 132.31 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -49295.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48520.86.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -26.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.69. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$850,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

There are presently around $5,692 million, or 64.30% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,776,119, which is approximately -6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,868,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.92 million in CRSP stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $488.56 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly -4.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 6,132,404 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 8,141,662 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 28,369,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,643,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,702 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,066 shares during the same period.