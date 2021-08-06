Market cap of Coursera Inc. [COUR] reaches 5.98B – now what?

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] traded at a high on 08/04/21, posting a 21.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.31. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Coursera Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue grows 38% year-over-year on global demand for reskilling.

Entry-level Professional Certificates drive strong Consumer performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4513712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coursera Inc. stands at 6.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.89%.

The market cap for COUR stock reached $5.98 billion, with 135.77 million shares outstanding and 124.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 4513712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coursera Inc. [COUR]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $55 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.24.

How has COUR stock performed recently?

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,929 million, or 60.50% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,603,063, which is approximately -21.524% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,689,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.36 million in COUR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $252.38 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 24,639,095 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,610,232 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,282,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,531,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,235,271 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 56,404 shares during the same period.