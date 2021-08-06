Market Analysts see Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] jumped around 0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.33 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Dynavax Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Second quarter 2021 total revenue of $52.8 million, which includes HEPLISAV-B’s highest quarterly revenue to date at $13.7 million.

– Executed multiple commercial supply agreements for CpG 1018® adjuvant with our COVID-19 vaccine collaborators.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is now 132.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.78 and lowest of $9.781 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.84, which means current price is +136.93% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 5147962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

There are presently around $896 million, or 74.60% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 12,604,723, which is approximately 5.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.55 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.38 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 4.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 10,412,350 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,188,526 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 68,124,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,725,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,259,912 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 370,349 shares during the same period.