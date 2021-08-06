Market Analysts see AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] falling to $27. Time to buy?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] price plunged by -4.10 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on July 13, 2021 that AngloGold Ashanti Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN: ZAE000043485 – JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 – NYSE share code: AU (“AngloGold Ashanti”, “AGA” or “Company”).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold Ashanti” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus”) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (“AGAH”), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus (“Corvus share(s)”) which the Company does not already beneficially own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

A sum of 3141567 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares reached a high of $19.99 and dropped to a low of $19.16 until finishing in the latest session at $19.18.

The one-year AU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.06. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $26.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AU Stock Performance Analysis:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 22.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngloGold Ashanti Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.25 and a Gross Margin at +36.14. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 31.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,406 million, or 33.30% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,478,263, which is approximately -18.741% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,247,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.45 million in AU stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $161.75 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 25,075,098 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,525,122 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 85,864,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,464,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,658,369 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,419,720 shares during the same period.