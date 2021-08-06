Market Analysts see Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gaining to $168. Time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.79%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Albemarle Reports Second-Quarter Results.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons).

Over the last 12 months, ALB stock rose by 146.75%. The one-year Albemarle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.84. The average equity rating for ALB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.12 billion, with 116.72 million shares outstanding and 116.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ALB stock reached a trading volume of 2503678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $162.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $200, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 8.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

ALB Stock Performance Analysis:

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.99 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.95, while it was recorded at 209.08 for the last single week of trading, and 155.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albemarle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.82. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.95. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $63,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ALB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 25.61%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,623 million, or 83.50% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,258,049, which is approximately 9.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,825,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in ALB stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $1.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 26.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 12,949,021 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 9,849,425 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 71,534,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,333,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,207 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 729,388 shares during the same period.