Macquarie slashes price target on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] – find out why.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] traded at a high on 08/05/21, posting a 2.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.58. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Marina Maher Communications Propels Global Expertise Forward with the Elevation of Rema Vasan to Global President.

Marina Maher Communications (MMC), a next-gen communications agency and PRovoke Agency of the Decade, announced the elevation of President Rema Vasan to Global President, effective immediately. Building on a 38-year legacy of continuous evolution, MMC created this role to address the critical client demand for a digital-first, global perspective, and further the agency’s sustained growth across consumer, corporate and healthcare categories.

Vasan will harness her decades of experience as a thought leader and strategic counselor to some of the world’s biggest and most recognized brands in developing breakthrough work grounded in universally relevant, locally tailored insights. Recently named to the PRWeek Hall of Femme, Vasan’s remit will expand towards accelerating digital innovation rooted in global strategy, including influencer marketing capabilities, and growth areas such as social commerce and Rx script attribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2051753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omnicom Group Inc. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for OMC stock reached $15.87 billion, with 215.40 million shares outstanding and 211.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 2051753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $82.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.62, while it was recorded at 72.76 for the last single week of trading, and 71.03 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +15.75. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 15.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.32. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $14,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $14,487 million, or 93.70% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,989,394, which is approximately 1.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,342,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $877.7 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -3.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 14,323,633 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 18,114,677 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 164,452,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,891,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,485 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,281 shares during the same period.