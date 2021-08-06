JP Morgan slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] loss -0.98% or -0.27 points to close at $27.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2566485 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Vertiv Reports 25% Net Sales Growth and Record Backlog in Second Quarter; Raises Full Year Guidance for 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.03 increased $0.20 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.31(1) increased $0.15 from last year’s second quarter.

Customer demand remains robust with net sales growth of 25% and organic net sales growth of 20% from last year’s second quarter, with double-digit sales growth in all regions.

It opened the trading session at $27.52, the shares rose to $27.62 and dropped to $27.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 33.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 2566485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 58.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.72, while it was recorded at 27.75 for the last single week of trading, and 21.82 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $9,402 million, or 95.00% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately -22.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,374,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.64 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $614.09 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 13.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 72,928,916 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 57,673,566 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 213,162,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,765,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,181,233 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,237,547 shares during the same period.