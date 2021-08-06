frontdoor inc. [FTDR] moved down -11.57: Why It’s Important

frontdoor inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] loss -11.57% on the last trading session, reaching $44.01 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Frontdoor Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 11 Percent to $462 Million.

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced second-quarter 2021 results.

Financial Results.

frontdoor inc. represents 85.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.79 billion with the latest information. FTDR stock price has been found in the range of $43.70 to $48.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 335.58K shares, FTDR reached a trading volume of 2636218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about frontdoor inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $59.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for frontdoor inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for frontdoor inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for frontdoor inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FTDR stock

frontdoor inc. [FTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, FTDR shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.94 for frontdoor inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.00, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 51.25 for the last 200 days.

frontdoor inc. [FTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and frontdoor inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.27. frontdoor inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for FTDR is now 24.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.88. Additionally, FTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, frontdoor inc. [FTDR] managed to generate an average of $51,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 184.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.frontdoor inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

frontdoor inc. [FTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for frontdoor inc. go to 20.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at frontdoor inc. [FTDR]

There are presently around $3,805 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,236,936, which is approximately 2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,252,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.19 million in FTDR stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $182.17 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in frontdoor inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in frontdoor inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 6,813,793 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 7,746,762 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 71,901,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,462,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,876 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,650 shares during the same period.