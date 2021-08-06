For Leslie’s Inc. [LESL], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] traded at a low on 08/05/21, posting a -6.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.65. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Record Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Third quarter sales of $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 24.3%; comparable sales growth of 23.9% on a reported basis and 19.4% on a shifted basis as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2020.

Net income of $118.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 65.2%; Adjusted net income of $124.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 68.8%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4680569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leslie’s Inc. stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $4.33 billion, with 186.81 million shares outstanding and 181.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 4680569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $34.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.56, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $3,489 million, or 91.10% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 56,984,873, which is approximately -13.056% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,970,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.18 million in LESL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $143.96 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 111.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 39,992,395 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 14,678,578 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 99,368,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,039,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,686,831 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,670,133 shares during the same period.