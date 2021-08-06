For Lemonade Inc. [LMND], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] slipped around -10.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $79.64 at the close of the session, down -11.39%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its second quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q2 2021 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

Lemonade Inc. stock is now -34.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LMND Stock saw the intraday high of $82.76 and lowest of $77.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 188.30, which means current price is +35.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 4331540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $80.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.87.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.21, while it was recorded at 86.50 for the last single week of trading, and 99.17 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.72. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.61.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -28.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$215,697 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 12.90%.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

There are presently around $2,852 million, or 32.50% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,388, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,092,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.58 million in LMND stocks shares; and SC ISRAEL VENTURE V MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $242.2 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 10,485,305 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,958,712 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 20,373,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,817,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,126,477 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,290,651 shares during the same period.