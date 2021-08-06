For FireEye Inc. [FEYE], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.52 during the day while it closed the day at $20.09. The company report on August 6, 2021 that FireEye Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 17 percent from the second quarter of 2020.

Annualized recurring revenue for continuing operations increased 19 percent from the end of the second quarter of 2020 to $244 million1.

FireEye Inc. stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FEYE stock has inclined by 5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.15% and lost -12.88% year-on date.

The market cap for FEYE stock reached $4.80 billion, with 234.74 million shares outstanding and 233.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 4073441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $22.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on FEYE stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FEYE shares from 12.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

FEYE stock trade performance evaluation

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.71, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.45 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,907 million, or 91.70% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,021,834, which is approximately 1.528% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 15,028,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.92 million in FEYE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $288.54 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly 14.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 21,146,867 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 21,603,744 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 151,718,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,469,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,456,520 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,156,671 shares during the same period.