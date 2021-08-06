For BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: BPMP] closed the trading session at $13.19 on 08/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.86, while the highest price level was $13.4899. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the “Index”) as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on January 8, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on January 11, 2021:.

Constituents added:BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.43 percent and weekly performance of -4.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 349.54K shares, BPMP reached to a volume of 2051949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMP shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for BP Midstream Partners LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPMP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.00.

BPMP stock trade performance evaluation

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, BPMP shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.91. BP Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +126.92.

Return on Total Capital for BPMP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 389.50. Additionally, BPMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.BP Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP Midstream Partners LP go to 3.90%.

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $433 million, or 31.20% of BPMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,029,998, which is approximately -4.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,464,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.7 million in BPMP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $43.24 million in BPMP stock with ownership of nearly -13.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:BPMP] by around 1,322,071 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,434 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,888,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,805,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPMP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,136 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 377,666 shares during the same period.