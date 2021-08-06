For Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND], Analyst sees a rise to $178. What next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $123.2499 during the day while it closed the day at $121.82. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2021 Net Revenues Increased 32% Year-Over-Year to $149.4 Million.

Foodservice Channel Net Revenues Increased 218% Year-Over-Year.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock has also loss -2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BYND stock has inclined by 2.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.02% and lost -2.54% year-on date.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $7.80 billion, with 62.94 million shares outstanding and 56.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 3037468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $125.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $125, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.57.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.31, while it was recorded at 122.79 for the last single week of trading, and 139.44 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -6.90%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,918 million, or 50.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,384,493, which is approximately 23.63% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,937,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.67 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.74 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,139,694 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 5,886,355 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 20,136,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,162,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,676 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,929,840 shares during the same period.